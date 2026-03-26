T-Mobile Will Give You A Free iPhone 17 - But There's A Catch

Consumers looking to upgrade their iPhone or buy their first Apple handset in late March should consider a limited T-Mobile promotion that ends on April 1. The carrier is offering customers an iPhone 17 for free, without requiring a trade-in to make up for some of the price difference.

The offer is available to new subscribers who switch to T-Mobile, as well as some of the carrier's existing customers, though not everyone may qualify. T-Mobile explains that new members who subscribe to the Experience Beyond plan or the Better Value plan with at least three lines and two eligible port-ins qualify for the promotion. Existing members on Go5G Next plans qualify if they add a new line to an Experience Beyond, Better Value, or Go5G Next plan. The carrier notes that the offer is available to "well-qualified" existing subscribers, which implies that not all Go5G Next subscribers may be eligible.

To get the free iPhone 17, subscribers will first have to purchase the handset on a monthly payment plan, which means they'll have to pay taxes and a $35 activation fee up front. T-Mobile will then award up to $1,000 via 24 monthly bill credits to offset the remainder of the iPhone 17's price. In other words, you'll need to stay with the carrier for two years to actually take advantage of the free iPhone 17 offer. T-Mobile has other promos that offer the iPhone 17 for free, including deals that hinge on users trading in their existing phone. The no trade-in deal may be a better fit for existing smartphone users who want to keep their current device or sell it on their own, and new users who have not owned a smartphone previously.