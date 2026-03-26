T-Mobile Will Give You A Free iPhone 17 - But There's A Catch
Consumers looking to upgrade their iPhone or buy their first Apple handset in late March should consider a limited T-Mobile promotion that ends on April 1. The carrier is offering customers an iPhone 17 for free, without requiring a trade-in to make up for some of the price difference.
The offer is available to new subscribers who switch to T-Mobile, as well as some of the carrier's existing customers, though not everyone may qualify. T-Mobile explains that new members who subscribe to the Experience Beyond plan or the Better Value plan with at least three lines and two eligible port-ins qualify for the promotion. Existing members on Go5G Next plans qualify if they add a new line to an Experience Beyond, Better Value, or Go5G Next plan. The carrier notes that the offer is available to "well-qualified" existing subscribers, which implies that not all Go5G Next subscribers may be eligible.
To get the free iPhone 17, subscribers will first have to purchase the handset on a monthly payment plan, which means they'll have to pay taxes and a $35 activation fee up front. T-Mobile will then award up to $1,000 via 24 monthly bill credits to offset the remainder of the iPhone 17's price. In other words, you'll need to stay with the carrier for two years to actually take advantage of the free iPhone 17 offer. T-Mobile has other promos that offer the iPhone 17 for free, including deals that hinge on users trading in their existing phone. The no trade-in deal may be a better fit for existing smartphone users who want to keep their current device or sell it on their own, and new users who have not owned a smartphone previously.
Why buy the iPhone 17?
The offer covers other iPhone models in Apple's lineup, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone Air — not just the standard iPhone 17. However, the base iPhone 17 is arguably the strongest value on the list. The standard iPhone 17 model has been widely praised in reviews after its launch. Unlike some of its predecessors, the iPhone 17 was sold out for some time after its release in various markets.
The iPhone 17 offers hardware that is almost on par with the more expensive iPhone 17 Pro, which starts at $1,099. The handset features the same 6.3-inch display as the Pro, making it the first standard model to support ProMotion (120 Hz refresh rate). It has the standard A19 chip version, two 48-megapixel cameras on the back, and the same 18-megapixel selfie camera as the iPhone 17 Pro models. The battery life estimate is 30 hours of video playback, which is three hours less than the iPhone 17 Pro. Both devices support fast charging with 40 W adapters. With T-Mobile offering up to $1,000 in bill credits for the base iPhone 17 model, buyers can get the 512 GB version, which costs $999, instead of the 256 GB option, which is the minimum storage tier across the iPhone 17 series.
There's one more reason to buy the base iPhone 17 model with offers like the one T-Mobile is proposing this year. Apple is widely rumored not to release a base iPhone 18 model this September. Instead, Apple is thought to be launching three premium handsets, including the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Fold, which will be more expensive than the standard option. The base iPhone 18 is expected to follow only in early 2027.