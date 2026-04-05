5 Best Buy Smart Home Finds That Customers Love

The $69.99 Amazon Echo Show 5 is one of several smart displays on the market, and Best Buy customers are big fans of the latest iteration. With its 5.5-inch touchscreen and built-in speaker, the Echo Show 5 is designed to sit on countertops, desks, and bedside tables, or any other flat surface in your home. Ideally, you'll choose a space that sees a lot of foot traffic, so you and yours can use the Echo Show 5 to check the weather, catch up on calendar events, stream music, and more — all with voice commands or Alexa app actions.

Most smart displays can control smart home devices, and the Echo Show 5 is no exception. The Amazon gadget supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Matter connectivity, and is compatible with more than 140,000 smart home devices. Use it to adjust smart lighting and thermostats, or to pick up a live feed from your video doorbell. We also like that Amazon included a built-in camera, which can be used to make video calls to friends and family via the Alexa app or another Echo Show.

We also appreciate the sliding camera shutter and microphone-disable button. Over 1,500 Best Buy customers reviewed the Echo Show 5, and it scored 4.6 out of 5 stars. Most folks praised the picture and sound quality, as well as how easy it is to use.