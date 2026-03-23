Here's What Can Happen If You Plug A Power Strip Into A Smart Plug

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Smart plugs make it simple to automate the devices and appliances you use daily. Once you connect them to the internet, you'll be able to use smart plugs in your home or business to turn on and off devices remotely. Additionally, many companion apps will let you build custom schedules for your plugs, which is great for fooling the neighborhood into thinking someone's home (when you're really in Disney World).

Using smart plugs is also a great way to monitor your property's energy consumption, and could potentially save you money on your monthly electricity bill. While these gadgets are definitely convenient, plugging more than one device into a single smart plug isn't the best move. If you've been thinking about connecting a power strip to one of your web-connected plugs, you may want to reconsider.

According to TP-Link, plugging a power strip into a smart plug isn't a great idea. This is because most plugs have a smaller maximum load capacity than the typical power strip. Unfortunately, there really isn't a way to tell a smart plug how many devices you have connected to a multi-outlet receptacle. If too many devices are connected to a power strip plugged into a smart plug, you run the risk of overloading the latter, which might brick the plug entirely.