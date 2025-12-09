This $24 Smart Home Gadget Can Save You Hundreds Of Dollars

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With energy costs skyrocketing for a number of reasons, it makes sense to cut down on excessive or wasteful energy use as much as possible. Enter the modern smart plug, like this $24 Kasa smart plug four-pack on sale for 20% off. Using the mobile companion app, or IFTTT, you can fully automate or schedule connected devices. You can also turn them on or off using your voice through Alexa or Google Home by tapping in the built-in buttons or remotely through the app.

Smart plugs allow you to quickly turn a coffee pot or other small appliances on and off when you're not using them. If you'd rather not use a smart bulb, you can also connect them to lamps to automate those. You can create any number of scenarios via Alexa and other services. In my home, I have "TMNT" and "Mortal Kombat" arcade cabinets plugged into Kasa smart plugs, and when I tell Alexa it's "game time," she turns them on. Silly? Maybe. Cool? Absolutely.

Beyond the recreational setup, they're an excellent way to automate a host of electronics. Schedule and automate Christmas lights, decorations, appliances, lamps — you name it. They connect to your home network via 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and they're very easy to install and setup — I use Kasa's larger plugs, which are also on sale. The U.S. is potentially banning TP-Link routers from American homes, though, and it's not clear what will happen with its smart home products.