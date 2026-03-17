5 Dumb Appliances In Your Home That Work Better With Smart Plugs

Another common appliance that can greatly benefit from being hooked up to a smart plug is the electric fan. Of course, this works best when the fan in question restarts automatically when power is restored.

Many people leave a desk fan, floor fan, or tower fan running at all times in the warmer rooms of their houses, even when nobody is in the room to benefit from the fan moving air. If you plug a fan into a smart plug, it becomes a lot easier to turn the fan off when it's not in use — as soon as the thought crosses your mind, even if you're in another room, you can turn the fan off from the smart plug's app on your phone. It might not seem like much, but you will save a little every month on your power bill.

If your smart home setup includes things like motion sensors and contact sensors, plugging your fans into a smart plug can provide even more benefits. For instance, you can configure automations in apps like Google Home, Apple HomeKit, and Home Assistant that would turn the fan on when someone enters the room and turn it off when they leave. Or if you add a temperature sensor to the mix, you could even set things up to where the fan turns off when it's cold, then kicks back on when things heat up.