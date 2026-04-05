A GPS Can't Work Underwater, So How Do Submarines Navigate?

We rely daily on the GPS on our phones to get to many different places in our lives. However, the technology stops working in the depths of the ocean, which is why submarines need something different. That is because satellite signals cannot pass through ocean water efficiently, forcing these underwater vessels to rely on alternative systems in order to navigate.

To steer these submarines, which can stay underwater for months and travel practically blind, one of the main systems used is the Inertial Navigation System (INS). This tool is capable of calculating movement and direction the submarine is headed, without external references to guide the crew. This helps keep routes safe, especially when the ocean blocks most other types of communication.

In addition, the crew also has other ways to figure out where they are. It's possible to combine these calculations with detailed maps of the ocean's underwater terrain and other procedures to reduce the chance of error. So, even though they don't have GPS access like we do on the surface, submarines have other alternatives to not get lost during a mission.