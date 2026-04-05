Ditch Your Passwords And Start Using This More Secure Method

Creating new passwords on the spot can be really taxing. And that can also lead to some sloppy practices, like repeating old passwords or modifying them. But it turns out that does a lot more harm than good, since you're likely generating weak, exploitable passwords as a result. A strong password often involves using a complex string of lowercase and uppercase letters, along with numbers and symbols. Although theoretically that sounds easy to do, actually coming up with them can be a pain, which is why many people have opted to use password managers. While top password managers are great for creating new, strong passwords and storing them, they aren't perfect. For example, your password manager depends on its own primary password to safeguard all of your deposited logins, which can create a single point of failure. As a result, held passwords can be maliciously stolen, leaving all your connected accounts vulnerable.

A more secure way to keep your accounts on lockdown is to use passkeys. Passkeys are a passwordless authentication method that uses your device's screen unlock to access your accounts, apps, and even websites. You can combine them with biometrics to keep these digital keys locked away so only you can access them — and thus can also protect against phishing scams, which were among the top three cybercrimes according to the FBI in 2024. Moreover, using passkeys has been backed by the FIDO Alliance and supported by major tech companies such as Google, Apple, and Microsoft. Passkeys combined with biometrics just might make passwords and password managers obsolete.