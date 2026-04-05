What Does 'Evo' Mean On LG OLED TVs?
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LG recently announced an exciting price update for the LG OLED C6 and G6 evo TVs. The G-series evo TVs, in particular, are the ones that LG proclaims as being its best OLED panels. But what exactly does the "evo" label mean for these products? How are "evo" TVs actually different from other OLED panels made by LG and other manufacturers?
LG responded to a query on Best Buy's website, saying the company's proprietary OLED evo technology provides "enhancements in brightness, color, precision, and overall image quality." The brand's goal with the evo series is to achieve stunning contrast ratios with perfect blacks and flawless color reproduction, while still maintaining stable performance. Evo TVs have also earned UL Solutions' "Perfect Black, Perfect Color" verification, Intertek's "100 percent color fidelity" certification, and TÜV Rheinland's "Quick Stability with Image Quality" certification. To put it another way, LG's OLED evo technology is the culmination of why TV makers switched to OLED panels in the first place.
Not every LG OLED TV comes packed with evo technology, though. 2025's LG B5 OLED was not an evo TV, and it lacked the "Brightness Booster Ultimate" feature that higher-end LG OLED models use to achieve such immaculate detail. LG's B-series OLEDs serve as entry-level OLED panels, perfect for those who want superior OLED quality without breaking the bank on evo-level bells and whistles.
Is it worth it to buy an LG OLED evo TV?
LG was a pioneer of OLED TV technology in the 2010s. Trusted reviewers continue to tout LG OLED panels as being some of the best TVs you can possibly buy. If you want the best of the best, with award-winning picture quality and unmatched brightness, an LG OLED evo TV is the obvious choice.
The LG C5 OLED evo reaches nearly double the brightness levels of a non-evo TV, and the G5 OLED evo almost doubles that brightness again. This makes an OLED evo TV very worthwhile for people who want to enjoy vibrant and detailed images even in a well-lit environment. If you're a first-time OLED buyer, though, even the entry-level B5 panel without the evo label will likely be a visual step up from the standard LED display you're accustomed to.
LG OLED evo TVs have steep price tags to match their cutting-edge status. The LG C6 OLED evo is the most affordable 2026 model in LG's evo lineup, starting at $1,399.99 for the 42-inch version. It can feel like a lot to ask for a technology that still hasn't quite reached perfection. LG is on the verge of finally fixing the OLED blue pixel problem that has held back these types of displays for decades. If you're still on the fence about buying an OLED evo TV, it might make sense to wait for the next round of innovations to hit the market.