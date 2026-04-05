What Does 'Evo' Mean On LG OLED TVs?

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LG recently announced an exciting price update for the LG OLED C6 and G6 evo TVs. The G-series evo TVs, in particular, are the ones that LG proclaims as being its best OLED panels. But what exactly does the "evo" label mean for these products? How are "evo" TVs actually different from other OLED panels made by LG and other manufacturers?

LG responded to a query on Best Buy's website, saying the company's proprietary OLED evo technology provides "enhancements in brightness, color, precision, and overall image quality." The brand's goal with the evo series is to achieve stunning contrast ratios with perfect blacks and flawless color reproduction, while still maintaining stable performance. Evo TVs have also earned UL Solutions' "Perfect Black, Perfect Color" verification, Intertek's "100 percent color fidelity" certification, and TÜV Rheinland's "Quick Stability with Image Quality" certification. To put it another way, LG's OLED evo technology is the culmination of why TV makers switched to OLED panels in the first place.

Not every LG OLED TV comes packed with evo technology, though. 2025's LG B5 OLED was not an evo TV, and it lacked the "Brightness Booster Ultimate" feature that higher-end LG OLED models use to achieve such immaculate detail. LG's B-series OLEDs serve as entry-level OLED panels, perfect for those who want superior OLED quality without breaking the bank on evo-level bells and whistles.