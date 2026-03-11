LG's Newest OLED TVs Just Got An Exciting Price Update

Preorders are now available for LG's newest OLED TVs, and the price reveal is an exciting update for potential buyers. The LG OLED C6 starts at $1,399 for the 42-inch model, while the more premium LG OLED G6 starts at $2,499 for the 55-inch model.

Shockingly, these are the exact same prices for the same-sized C5 and G5 models from last year. The price hasn't gone up, and in fact, the price for this year's 83-inch C6 is $100 cheaper than last year's. If you've been on the fence about buying an OLED TV, now's a great time to jump in without feeling like you missed a deal.

The LG C6 and G6 both come equipped with the Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3 and a gaming mode with a 165Hz refresh rate. They also boast an enhanced viewing experience powered by Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Filmmaker Mode. LG is one of the major OLED display brands that offers burn-in protection for its TVs, so there's no reason to shy away from these models even if you plan to use them extensively.