LG's Newest OLED TVs Just Got An Exciting Price Update
Preorders are now available for LG's newest OLED TVs, and the price reveal is an exciting update for potential buyers. The LG OLED C6 starts at $1,399 for the 42-inch model, while the more premium LG OLED G6 starts at $2,499 for the 55-inch model.
Shockingly, these are the exact same prices for the same-sized C5 and G5 models from last year. The price hasn't gone up, and in fact, the price for this year's 83-inch C6 is $100 cheaper than last year's. If you've been on the fence about buying an OLED TV, now's a great time to jump in without feeling like you missed a deal.
The LG C6 and G6 both come equipped with the Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3 and a gaming mode with a 165Hz refresh rate. They also boast an enhanced viewing experience powered by Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Filmmaker Mode. LG is one of the major OLED display brands that offers burn-in protection for its TVs, so there's no reason to shy away from these models even if you plan to use them extensively.
Are the LG OLED G6 and C6 worth buying?
The price reveal for LG's newest OLED TVs comes across as a great deal in a time when smart TVs are jumping in price due to RAM shortages. Even so, it's understandable to hesitate at dropping $1,399 or more on a single display. There's a reason why OLED TVs are expensive, though. Improved contrast ratios, higher peak brightness, and better viewing angles ensure that panels like the C6 and G6 deliver value for your money. This is especially true when manufacturers manage to avoid inflating prices on their latest models.
LG's new C6 OLED is available in 42-inch, 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, and 83-inch models at prices ranging from $1,399 to $5,299. The G6 OLED comes in 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, 83-inch, and 97-inch sizes available for $2,499 to $24,999. LG also describes the G6 as its brightest OLED yet, with "Perfect Black" and "Perfect Color" verification. You can get one of the most cutting-edge OLED displays at an exciting price that is consistent with expectations set last year.