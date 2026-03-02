5 Major OLED Monitor Brands That Actually Offer Burn-In Protection
OLED technology distinguishes itself from the various other display types by offering deeper blacks, vivid colors, and higher contrast ratios. In general, OLED monitors are considered better than IPS panels because of their superior picture quality. Additionally, OLEDs are preferred for gaming due to their near-instantaneous response times. However, the technology doesn't come without its downsides. For OLEDs, the major catch is the risk of burn-in, especially when exposed to static content for hours on end. Although advancements in OLED display technology have made this less of an issue these days, the risk is still there — it just takes longer to occur.
But while there are ways to reduce the risk of OLED burn-in, it's better to have assurance that the expensive monitor you just bought won't start failing on you a few weeks or months down the line. One way to avoid that is by buying your next OLED monitor from brands that offer burn-in protection. This could be either through software features or an explicit warranty that guarantees you will get a replacement if it happens.
If you've been considering buying an OLED monitor and have been held back by the risk of burn-in, buying from any of these brands should squash your worries, as they all offer burn-in protection. To compile this list, we searched for monitor brands that sell OLED panels that have software to help prevent burn-in or offer a warranty against it. You can read more about our selection process at the end of the article.
LG
South Korean tech giant LG offers several built-in features that help prevent burn-in. These can be found in its OLED monitors' On-Screen Display (OSD). They include OLED Screen Move (automatically shifts the picture), OLED Screen Saver (turns off the screen after a period of inactivity), and OLED Image Cleaning (refreshes the pixels at 10-minute intervals). If that doesn't sound like enough, you'll be pleased to hear that the brand added an OLED burn-in warranty to its monitors in August 2023.
The warranty is limited to two years from the day of purchase and only applies if the monitor is subjected to "normal and proper use" — it doesn't cover "damage or failure of the product resulting from misuse [or] abuse." Additionally, the warranty applies as long as the monitor is used for its intended purpose as a personal PC monitor (for professional work or gaming) in a residential setting.
The company explicitly told The Verge at the time that its warranty doesn't cover commercial usage, like using the monitor as a retail signage display. While there are certain caveats to LG's OLED burn-in warranty, your unit should be covered as long as you use it normally. With LG selling some of the best budget OLED monitors on the market, you can go ahead and snag one without worrying about burn-in, as it's covered by software and warranty alike.
Asus
Asus makes some of the best gaming monitors for those with bigger budgets. Not long after LG started offering a burn-in warranty on its OLED monitors, the company followed in its footsteps. Asus began offering similar warranty coverage a few months later, in 2024. However, the length of warranty isn't the same across all models in the company's lineup. An Asus support page reveals that some models, such as the PQ22UC, MQ13AH, MQ16AH, and PA27DCE, have a two-year warranty.
However, other models have a three-year warranty, which is slightly better than what LG offers. Asus also goes a step further than just offering a warranty against burn-in. It also has so-called OLED Care Pro technology, which includes a bunch of settings options that are meant to impede burn-in, like automatically dimming the display when there's no movement on the screen.
Some of the company's high-end gaming monitors also have a custom heatsink to provide cooling, which helps in actively protecting the monitor from burn-in. Some monitors also include a neo proximity sensor, which turns the display black whenever you move away from the display.
MSI
PC monitor manufacturers are switching to OLED, and as one of the major players in the industry, MSI hasn't been left behind regarding panel protection against burn-in. The company offers software dubbed MSI OLED Care in its OLED monitors, which is aimed at preventing burn-in. MSI OLED Care can be accessed via the MSI Gaming Intelligence app or the OSD menu, and it gives you a variety of tools to help prevent burn-in.
One of the features is Pixel Shift, which "moves the pixels of the screen at regular intervals" to prevent a static image from being displayed in the same position for an extended period. Panel Protect is another burn-in protection feature that helps by either reminding or forcing you to do a pixel refresh to keep the OLED screen healthy.
MSI OLED Care also has a Static Screen Detection feature, which, as the name suggests, detects when certain static elements (such as the Windows or macOS taskbar, the black bars when watching a movie, or logos at the bottom of a news channel) are displayed on the screen for a given period and automatically reduces the brightness. These three burn-in protection features are part of MSI's OLED Care suite, but, in addition to that, the brand also offers a three-year burn-in warranty on its monitors, as further assurance to buyers.
Dell
Dell has a simplified portfolio of monitors and offers competitive pricing and image quality. As of this writing, the company's OLED monitors start as low as $500, and a premium option exists that costs $2,600. But whether you buy the high-end option or its lower-end OLED monitors, the company has you covered with built-in software that helps fight against burn-in.
Dell sub-brand Alienware has Pixel Refresh functionality built into its OLED monitors that activates automatically after four hours of usage. Alternatively, you can manually run the feature after a few hours of usage by opening the monitor's OSD, then navigating to Others > OLED Panel Maintenance > Pixel Refresh. However, you should keep in mind that the Pixel Refresh feature takes around six to eight minutes to complete, as per Dell.
But if you were to splurge on one of Dell's monitors and feel that the Pixel Refresh feature isn't enough reason to buy its OLED monitors, the brand has further assurance via warranty. Every Dell OLED monitor comes with a burn-in warranty for three years, whether it's under the Alienware brand or not.
Corsair
Corsair is another monitor brand that offers protection against OLED burn-in. The first layer of protection is the company's Orbit feature, which prevents static elements from being displayed for extended periods by moving the "displayed content one pixel per minute in a circular pattern." The second protection feature is Image Retention Refresh.
After every eight hours of use, the monitor will notify you that it needs to run Image Retention Refresh. When that happens, all you need to do is power it off, and it'll do the rest. Alternatively, you can do a manual refresh from the monitor's OSD menu. The company uses LG's OLED displays in its monitors, and since the South Korean tech company offers burn-in protection, it only makes sense that Corsair is also on board with a warranty.
However, unlike LG, Corsair offers a limited three-year burn-in warranty instead of two years. The only key requirement is that you're using the company's Orbit and Image Retention Refresh features. In addition to the three-year warranty, Corsair offers a three-year "zero dead pixel warranty," which means the company guarantees the monitor against dead pixels. And if it happens within the warranty period, the company will exchange your monitor.
Methodology
To compile this list, we first began our search by narrowing down to a selection of monitor brands that sell OLED monitors. Then from that list, we selected manufacturers that either offer software to protect against OLED burn-in or have an explicit warranty that covers the issue, or both.
We've only discussed five manufacturers that offer a two- or three-year burn-in warranty and have built-in software features that help prevent the issue. However, this doesn't mean that these are the only monitor manufacturers with burn-in protection — they're simply our top picks.