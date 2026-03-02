5 Major OLED Monitor Brands That Actually Offer Burn-In Protection

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

OLED technology distinguishes itself from the various other display types by offering deeper blacks, vivid colors, and higher contrast ratios. In general, OLED monitors are considered better than IPS panels because of their superior picture quality. Additionally, OLEDs are preferred for gaming due to their near-instantaneous response times. However, the technology doesn't come without its downsides. For OLEDs, the major catch is the risk of burn-in, especially when exposed to static content for hours on end. Although advancements in OLED display technology have made this less of an issue these days, the risk is still there — it just takes longer to occur.

But while there are ways to reduce the risk of OLED burn-in, it's better to have assurance that the expensive monitor you just bought won't start failing on you a few weeks or months down the line. One way to avoid that is by buying your next OLED monitor from brands that offer burn-in protection. This could be either through software features or an explicit warranty that guarantees you will get a replacement if it happens.

If you've been considering buying an OLED monitor and have been held back by the risk of burn-in, buying from any of these brands should squash your worries, as they all offer burn-in protection. To compile this list, we searched for monitor brands that sell OLED panels that have software to help prevent burn-in or offer a warranty against it. You can read more about our selection process at the end of the article.