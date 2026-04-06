You Can Use A 3D Printer To Level Up Your iPad - Here's How

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Part of the latent potential that comes with owning a 3D printer isn't just creating entirely new gadgets and models from scratch. It's also designing accessories and add-ons for your existing devices and possessions to add efficiency or improve usability. For example, if you use an iPad frequently, whether for work, taking pictures, or watching videos while exercising, and want an iPad accessory you'll use every day, you could use your 3D printer to create a bespoke stand or clamp for it.

A stand is ideal for keeping an iPad propped up on your desk or table, while a clamp can be created to fasten it to otherwise unstable surfaces like work benches or exercise bikes. Best of all, since you'd be creating the design from scratch, it can be tailored to your iPad's exact dimensions, including a case. If you're a 3D printer beginner worried about making common mistakes with your own designs, check out ideas for iPad-supporting projects on websites like Printables and Thingiverse.