This Android Feature Could Make It Harder To Overheat Your Battery While Charging
Android 17 Beta 3 arrived last week, giving us even more of a taste of what to expect from Android this year. This also meant that users who love to complete APK teardowns of the updates had a slew of new information to work with, and one feature that Google has yet to share any official information about seems to have made the latest beta's cut, appearing in code strings found within the update.
According to Android Authority, which conducted the teardown, the new feature is called Priority Charging. All we have to go off right now is the code information itself, but it sounds like this feature could be one of those exceptionally useful additions to Android, especially with how battery-hungry smartphones can be with all the new AI additions added in recent years.
The code strings shared during the APK teardown note that Priority Charging will temporarily pause some of your device's background activity. The code then goes on to mention app updates specifically, which could mean anything from background activity for email apps, games, or weather applications, to background syncing for other apps that rely on it. Unfortunately, we don't have enough information to know for sure what it will affect. It is worth noting that the string of code does specifically call out that you will continue to receive calls and texts, though, so it shouldn't hinder any of your primary communication methods.
What's the point of Priority Charging?
The idea here appears to be to provide those quick moments of charging your phone in an ideal environment to focus the juice it pulls into your device. Smartphones have become much faster to charge in recent years. However, even when charging your phone, it typically continues to pull from the battery to power it — though some devices like the Pixel 10 do have something called bypass charging, which allows the phone to use power directly from the wall outlet after reaching a certain point. The point of Priority Charging in Android 17, though, appears to be related specifically to getting a faster charge even when short on time.
That's exactly what the code that Android Authority discovered says. There's also a bit of code that recommends using a 30W or higher-powered charger if you want to get the best results from the feature. Additionally, it says that when activated, the phone will manage the battery and how it charges to ensure the temperatures remain within a "normal range." These kinds of features can greatly improve how you use your phone by making it easier to charge when you don't have time to set your phone up in the best charging spots in your house — like if you're getting ready to head out for the night and want to top off your device's battery.
Unfortunately, as with any of the APK teardowns that we see coming out of new updates like this, there is no current release window for Priority Charging. We don't even know if Google will finalize the feature with this name or work on it more and release it under a different name.