This Android Feature Could Make It Harder To Overheat Your Battery While Charging

Android 17 Beta 3 arrived last week, giving us even more of a taste of what to expect from Android this year. This also meant that users who love to complete APK teardowns of the updates had a slew of new information to work with, and one feature that Google has yet to share any official information about seems to have made the latest beta's cut, appearing in code strings found within the update.

According to Android Authority, which conducted the teardown, the new feature is called Priority Charging. All we have to go off right now is the code information itself, but it sounds like this feature could be one of those exceptionally useful additions to Android, especially with how battery-hungry smartphones can be with all the new AI additions added in recent years.

The code strings shared during the APK teardown note that Priority Charging will temporarily pause some of your device's background activity. The code then goes on to mention app updates specifically, which could mean anything from background activity for email apps, games, or weather applications, to background syncing for other apps that rely on it. Unfortunately, we don't have enough information to know for sure what it will affect. It is worth noting that the string of code does specifically call out that you will continue to receive calls and texts, though, so it shouldn't hinder any of your primary communication methods.