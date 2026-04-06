Due to its confluence with a worldwide explosion in artificial intelligence and robotics technologies, the war in Ukraine has become a testing ground for emergent military technologies. In many cases, the weapons systems emerging from the conflict increasingly resemble the tall tales of sci-fi, as swarms of aerial drones, unmanned search and rescue ground robots, and truck-mounted high energy laser guns continue to transform the shape and scope of modern conflicts. One recent innovation may be the first step in converting foot soldiers into the semi-bionic warriors made popular in futuristic films like the Tom-Cruise-Emily-Blunt-led "Edge of Tomorrow."

In a social media video released by Ukrainian forces, soldiers are seen wearing AI-enabled exoskeletons in a combat situation. Reportedly, the futuristic equipment is intended to reduce the physical load placed upon soldiers while enhancing both their speed and stamina on the battlefield. Shared in a Facebook video by Ukraine's 7th Air Assault Corps, troops are shown putting on what appear to be mechanical waist and leg braces before executing several tasks, such as carrying and loading artillery shells. The unit states that the technology is being tested in both logistical and combat operations in the Pokrovsk region, where Ukrainian media has declared that the 7th Air Assault Corps is repelling a major offensive.

This isn't the first time militaries have pursued exoskeletal. The U.S., China, and Russia have all pursued the technology. Lockheed Martin, meanwhile, secured a development agreement for its ONYX exoskeleton nearly a decade ago. However, Ukraine's new toy may be one of the only military-deployed exoskeletons consumers can buy a version of on Amazon, underscoring how the rapidity of technological innovation, when held within a globalized economy, increasingly blurs the lines between consumers and the battlefield.