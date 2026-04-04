Did Sway Motorsports Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 6
In Season 6 of Shark Tank, which aired in 2014, Sway Motorsports turned heads as a potential game-changer when it comes to reliable and safe urban transportation. The product was an electric three-wheel scooter. An investor on the show (one of the titular "sharks") was interested enough to offer a deal. However, that deal was never closed after the show. This can happen when a deal doesn't make it through a post-show due diligence period where both parties determine if they are in mutual agreement and feel that the risk is worth the reward. It's not known why the deal didn't close, but that seemed to be the end for Sway Motorsports. These scooters never went into production.
What made Sway Motorsports unique was the three-wheel design of its vehicles. It was claimed on the episode that this made them safer than traditional two-wheel scooters, such as the all-terrain electric scooter from Segway. The scooters could run for up to 60 miles on a single battery charge and could move at speeds up to 60 mph. The fact that it could carry bags on it and the rider could be idle without balancing on their feet made it seem ideal for getting around a city. The sway part of the name came from the fact that riders could lean to turn the scooter.
Details of the Sway Motorsports Shark Tank deal
Sway Motorsports was represented on Shark Tank by founder Joe Wilcox, who wanted to revolutionize urban transportation the same way RocketSkates wanted to in Season 7. Wilcox already had produced and pre-sold some of these scooters and was able to show off how they work. He wanted to sell them through dealerships for a price of $7,999. He asked the panel of potential investors for $300,000 for a 10% stake in the company. The goal of the investment was to help Sway Motorsports with manufacturing operations.
The sharks were very skeptical. Most of them felt like Sway Motorsports was unlikely to end up being produced successfully, though they did think the idea was very interesting. When Mark Cuban remarked that he wanted to see this company grow more, Wilcox was able to convince him to invest now for a larger stake in the company: 20%. Though Mark Cuban agreed, the deal never went through after the show.
Sometimes things still work out for entrepreneurs on Shark Tank who fail to make a deal. For example, the founder of RocketSkates received no deal, decided to ditch the skates, and has been able to carry on making other urban transportation devices. For Sway Motorsports, though, things have evidently not worked out. As far as we can tell, the company appears to no longer be in business.
Does Sway Motorsports have a future?
When researching to see if Sway Motorsports has any plans of putting these into production at all in the future, we only came across pretty dismal news. Sway Motorsports' website appears to be completely shut down — the page won't even open. The company's last Facebook post was from 2017, promoting an event where the brand was being featured. The company's last Instagram post and most recent YouTube videos are also from 2017. All of these social media channels have plenty of commenters over the years asking where they could buy these electric scooters and if the company was still in business. None of these comments have ever gotten a reply.
Joe Wilcox does have his professional profile on LinkedIn. His career history is impressive, with work as an industrial designer at NASA and MIT, as well as a stint as a toy inventor and designer for IDEO. Sway Motorsports is listed on his career history, where it says he was the Founder and CEO from 2013 through 2018. Sway Motorsports has no LinkedIn business page, making it seem unlikely that the company has changed hands at all.
The lack of urban transportation options is an ongoing issue in many cities, and finding places to park isn't always easy or cheap. That challenge is what has led Elon Musk's Boring Company to create underground tunnels for personal public transportation between major city landmarks. It seems that Sway Motorsports won't be joining this cause.