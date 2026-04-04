Did Sway Motorsports Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 6

In Season 6 of Shark Tank, which aired in 2014, Sway Motorsports turned heads as a potential game-changer when it comes to reliable and safe urban transportation. The product was an electric three-wheel scooter. An investor on the show (one of the titular "sharks") was interested enough to offer a deal. However, that deal was never closed after the show. This can happen when a deal doesn't make it through a post-show due diligence period where both parties determine if they are in mutual agreement and feel that the risk is worth the reward. It's not known why the deal didn't close, but that seemed to be the end for Sway Motorsports. These scooters never went into production.

What made Sway Motorsports unique was the three-wheel design of its vehicles. It was claimed on the episode that this made them safer than traditional two-wheel scooters, such as the all-terrain electric scooter from Segway. The scooters could run for up to 60 miles on a single battery charge and could move at speeds up to 60 mph. The fact that it could carry bags on it and the rider could be idle without balancing on their feet made it seem ideal for getting around a city. The sway part of the name came from the fact that riders could lean to turn the scooter.