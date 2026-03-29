Elon Musk Has His Sights Set On A Texas City For Another High-Tech Underground Tunnel

Elon Musk is looking to transform the city of Dallas, Texas with an underground tunnel transportation system. This tunnel will connect the University of North Texas at Dallas with a place called University Hills — a retail and recreation space that is under construction. The purpose is to create a faster route between two highly trafficked locations to ease the flow of roadway traffic. Rather than take up more land space, it will basically serve as a modern subway system, but without the crowds.

The project is being helmed by the Boring Company (as in boring through the earth). It is one of multiple companies owned by Elon Musk. The Boring Company held a proposal submission contest that attracted about 500 submissions, and this route in Dallas was selected as one of three winners. Passengers will be able to come to this tunnel and be driven through it in Tesla vehicles. It will be a single-route tunnel, with no other lanes or traffic hazards. There will be a subsequent, separate route back. In effect, it is a public transportation system with some advantages. There is only one stop, so it is more efficient than a bus or a subway. It also doesn't take up road space like large inner-city buses do.