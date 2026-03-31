These 16 Car Brands Just Got A Huge New Android Auto Feature

Certain electric vehicle owners are getting a big battery feature thanks to Android Auto and Google Maps. An EV can be great for reducing your energy costs, but knowing exactly when it's time to stop for a charge can be tricky. There are ways to extend the range of your electric vehicle, of course, but a new update for Google Maps will soon help Android Auto users get a better idea of how their vehicle's battery is doing without sifting through a bunch of menus and apps.

Available as part of Google Maps version 25.44, over 350 car models from 16 manufacturers are going to receive AI-powered recommendations in Android Auto concerning when and where to charge a vehicle's battery. You'll simply need to provide some information about your vehicle, then Google Maps will provide key battery details whenever you enter a destination. The app will also give some recommendations on where to stop, as well.

Google says that the feature will begin rolling out over the next week, and we can show you how to add your vehicle to Google Maps should you need to. There are also a couple of things you'll want to know to get the most accurate information. If you don't have automatic updates enabled for Google Maps, find it in the Google Play Store from your smartphone and tap the word "Update" if it appears on the app's Details page. While you're in the store, there are some essential Android Auto apps you should consider installing.