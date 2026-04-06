The Pros & Cons Of Curved Monitors

Curved monitors were once geared toward a more niche audience, often for gamers, programmers, and those seeking a premium office desktop setup. They have become more affordable over the years and found some footing among everyday computer users as a result. Consumer brands like Dell, LG, and Samsung each manufacture curved monitors, and some makers of budget computer monitors even have a model or two on the market.

For anyone who thinks it's time to replace a computer monitor, a curved option is worth considering. But awareness of a product doesn't necessarily mean familiarity with it, and the pros and cons of adding a curved monitor to your work setup may not be obvious. The shape of a curved monitor can change the computer experience entirely, but some of that change may not be easy to adjusted to. Additionally, a curved monitor can still be a significant investment.

Whatever work or play you may do with a computer, understanding some of the benefits and drawbacks of utilizing a curved monitor can go a long way toward ensuring you get your money's worth. It can also help ensure that the time spent at your desk is actually made better. Leaning on our own experience with curved monitors in a number of settings, we've laid out some tips to make note of before making a purchase.