Your Samsung Galaxy S26 Just Got One Of Pixel's Most Useful Camera Features

In February 2026, Samsung launched the Galaxy S26 with loads of cool new features, like the S26 Ultra's Privacy Display, AI call screening, and new camera capabilities, including improved photos in low-light settings. But the new handsets also have some secondary systems that Samsung didn't highlight, namely a hidden camera feature. These Galaxy S26 phones can be used as webcams with your computer, a feature that Google made available to Pixel phones back in 2023. Laptops already feature built-in cameras, and desktop users can buy external webcams for their setups.

These come in handy for work-related video conferencing sessions, personal video calls, and recording events for social media. However, using the more advanced camera systems available on mobile devices may offer better image quality than the default webcam. Also, instead of using a Galaxy S26 or Pixel device to join Zoom calls directly, you might consider connecting your smartphone to a PC with this webcam feature. That way, you can take advantage of the larger display, which is especially useful for video calls with multiple people.