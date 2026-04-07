Is A Kindle Still Worth Buying If You Already Have An iPad?

For anyone who already has an iPad at home, buying a Kindle may seem like a purchase that makes no sense at first glance. Apple's tablet is good for many things, since it not only lets you read books, but also includes other functions that go beyond reading — even though there are other Kindle uses to explore. Still, both offer different reading experiences for users.

Even though the answer may seem strange at first, it may be worth buying a Kindle even if you already own an iPad, since each device has different roles. Apple's tablets are good enough for reading but work better for videos, work, and other activities. Meanwhile, Amazon's e-reader offers a much better experience for people who like to read books often.

That is because the Kindle holds some advantages over the iPad in this area. Besides having a battery that can last for weeks, it also has a screen designed to offer more comfort for the reader's eyes and also allows distraction-free reading. So, even though it does not offer the same features as a tablet, the reading experience that it offers makes a big difference.