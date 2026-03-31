Sony Is Temporarily Discontinuing Its Memory Cards - Here's Why

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Many people associate the name "Sony" with the entertainment industry. After all, Sony manufactures the PlayStation 5 and some of the best home theater systems on the market. However, Sony also produces plenty of digital cameras and associated components, including memory cards. Well, it did. Sony is temporarily suspending production due to what is currently the final boss of the electronics industry: AI.

Recently, Sony announced that it would stop taking orders for its CFexpress memory cards and SD memory cards "for the foreseeable future." The company stated it wouldn't be able to meet future demands for these products due to the "global shortage of semiconductors (memory) and other factors." As most computer aficionados will tell you, AI data centers and associated companies have been mass-purchasing semiconductors and their necessary materials to inflate the AI bubble as quickly as possible, leaving little for the rest of us. Sony's memory cards are only the latest victims, as a few days ago, Sony decided to raise the prices of PlayStation 5 consoles because of, you guessed it, chip shortages fueled by a focus on AI.

Here is a list of all the memory cards you can no longer order from Sony: