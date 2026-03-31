T-Mobile Just Released Its Network-Based Live Translation Beta
In the age of generative artificial intelligence, several smartphone vendors offer built-in AI-powered live translation services, including Apple, Google, and Samsung. Live Translation features for calls, messages, and meetings aren't a surprise for smartphones sold in a diverse, interconnected world, but T-Mobile is about to challenge smartphone vendors with a Live Translation feature of its own that's currently in beta, allowing early users to test the service for free before a wider release.
The big difference between T-Mobile's Live Translation product and rival tools built into some current smartphones is that the call translation happens in real time during the calls, on T-Mobile's network. It doesn't require using a proprietary app, a particular type of device, or AI features that belong to a specific platform.
There's also an obvious downside the moment one reads the company's product page for Live Translation. There's no mention of user privacy or a clear explanation of the translation process. That's a key detail that users might need before trusting anyone with the personal data that can be exchanged during calls. Put differently, without strong privacy features in place, Live Translation may be suitable only for calls while traveling abroad and arranging travel-related details, like booking flights and hotels, or making dinner reservations rather than personal or work-related calls that may involve more sensitive information.
How T-Mobile's Live Translation feature works
According to the carrier, Live Translation supports more than 50 languages and works on any phone on T-Mobile's network. The feature doesn't require an app download or any fees (at least during the beta period). Users only need to dial *87* (star-eight-seven-star) during the call for the Live Translation to start, then the callers will hear the conversation in their respective language. Only one of the callers needs to be on T-Mobile's network for the feature to work. Also, Live Translation works in roaming, which is likely where many people will want to use it.
In an FAQ, T-Mobile explains that Live Translation happens quickly once you enable it. T-Mobile doesn't say what powers the Live Translation feature, and what AI models, if any, are used to translate conversations and generate the translated voice. The feature may require an internet connection, as the carrier says Live Translation works over T-Mobile's 4G LTE or 5G networks. That's an important detail when considering roaming costs associated with calls and data used abroad.
The carrier also notes that the Live Translation beta is limited. When testing is complete, those enrolled in the beta will be able to add Live Translation as a service to their lines. This suggests Live Translation may not be available for free, as the product page mentions.
How Live Translation differs from built-in smartphone tools
Many T-Mobile subscribers already have access to built-in live translation tools on their devices, and they don't have to pay any fees to use them. Also, most of these tools run translation services directly on the handset, which means user data doesn't leave the phone to be processed on servers. Apple offers Live Translation services as part of its Apple Intelligence suite. The service is available in Messages, the Phone App, and FaceTime. It also works with AirPods, which support Live Translation for face-to-face conversations. Users will need compatible devices for these Live Translation features to work, which means an iPhone 15 Pro (or newer).
Google offers Pixel 10 users an on-device Voice Translate feature for calls. The translation runs on-device and the system offers the translation in a voice similar to the user's, which should make live-translated call experiences easier. The feature is available via the Call Assist menu in the phone app. Separately, Google's Google Translate app offers a Live Translate feature on mobile devices (Android and iPhone) that lets users translate voice in real-time, but the feature doesn't work with calls. Also, Google Translate doesn't process data on the device.
Samsung also has its own translation tools built into the Galaxy AI platform. They're available on select Galaxy smartphones and tablets running Android 14 (One UI 6.1) or higher. Like the tools Apple and Google offer, Samsung's translation features are available for free to users. Live Translate can be used in several apps that support calls, including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Signal, and others. The feature also supports in-person translation via a Conversation mode. Most translations are handled on-device, according to Samsung's support documents.