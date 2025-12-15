Google Translate's Real-Time Translation Works With Any Wireless Earphones - Here's How

Google brought its Gemini AI models to Google Translate in August to improve the translation experience for users, but also to add new features to the app, including support for real-time translation for in-person conversations. The feature would make it easier to speak to locals when traveling if you don't share a common language. However, the feature was available only in beta and limited to users in the U.S., Mexico, and India. Also, real-time translation only worked with Pixel wireless earphones initially. Fast-forward to mid-December, and Google is ready to expand the reach of real-time translation by letting Google Translate users rely on any type of wireless earphones while using the feature.

Google said in a blog post that the ability to hear real-time translation in your headphones is still a beta experience rather than a finished product. "This new experience works to preserve the tone, emphasis, and cadence of each speaker to create more natural translations and make it easier to follow along with who said what," Google said. The feature also works for other activities where users may benefit from real-time translation, including listening to a speech or lecture or watching content in different languages.

The beta is available in the same three markets: the U.S., Mexico, and India. Also, only Android device owners can use real-time translations via headphones when using Google Translate, but Google says it will bring the feature to iPhone next year. Google will support additional languages in 2026, on top of the 70+ languages available now. To use real-time translation in Google Translate while wearing headphones, you only need to open the app and tap the "Live translate" button, assuming the language is supported.