Google Translate's Real-Time Translation Works With Any Wireless Earphones - Here's How
Google brought its Gemini AI models to Google Translate in August to improve the translation experience for users, but also to add new features to the app, including support for real-time translation for in-person conversations. The feature would make it easier to speak to locals when traveling if you don't share a common language. However, the feature was available only in beta and limited to users in the U.S., Mexico, and India. Also, real-time translation only worked with Pixel wireless earphones initially. Fast-forward to mid-December, and Google is ready to expand the reach of real-time translation by letting Google Translate users rely on any type of wireless earphones while using the feature.
Google said in a blog post that the ability to hear real-time translation in your headphones is still a beta experience rather than a finished product. "This new experience works to preserve the tone, emphasis, and cadence of each speaker to create more natural translations and make it easier to follow along with who said what," Google said. The feature also works for other activities where users may benefit from real-time translation, including listening to a speech or lecture or watching content in different languages.
The beta is available in the same three markets: the U.S., Mexico, and India. Also, only Android device owners can use real-time translations via headphones when using Google Translate, but Google says it will bring the feature to iPhone next year. Google will support additional languages in 2026, on top of the 70+ languages available now. To use real-time translation in Google Translate while wearing headphones, you only need to open the app and tap the "Live translate" button, assuming the language is supported.
What else is new with Google Translate?
Real-time translation support for headphones isn't the only new Google Translate feature. Google also announced a key improvement for Google Search and Google Translate translation accuracy. Google is using "advanced Gemini capabilities" to improve translations for idioms, slang, and local phrases. Rather than translating one of these expressions word-for-word, Gemini will understand the meaning of specific word combinations and offer a more accurate translation.
Google offers an example by translating "stealing my thunder" — an idiom that Google Translate is now able to parse successfully. Unfortunately, it will be a while before the improved translations to roll out more widely. Initially, the feature will be available for Android, iPhone, and web users in the U.S. and India, supporting translation between English and almost 20 languages.
Google is also improving another Google Translate feature announced in August — new language learning tools. While Google said in August that the language learning tools aren't an alternative to the well-known Duolingo app, Google will continue to improve them. This month's update includes new visuals to help users track streaks while they're working towards their learning goals. More importantly, the learning tools are now available in nearly 20 countries, supporting more language combinations.