This Easy Trick Shows You Which Side Of Your USB Port Faces Up

The USB-A connector is surprisingly tricky. You never know which side is up, and it almost always takes three attempts before you manage to figure that out. Plug the USB-A device once, and it doesn't connect. Flip it and try again, and you still get the same result. But the moment you switch back to the original orientation, it suddenly plugs in fine. This is often referred to as the USB paradox. With so many useful USB-A gadgets around, whether it's wired mice and keyboards, storage drives, laptop cooling pads, or webcams, this confusion can often lead to frustration. But it doesn't have to be this way. You can quickly identify which side of the USB-A connector faces up.

Although both sides of a USB-A connector appear symmetrical and identical, they aren't the same, both inside and out. If you look closely, you will notice that one side has a slight zigzag seam on the outside and a plastic plate on the inside. That's the bottom side, while the one that's perfectly smooth is the top side of the USB-A connector. This distinction alone can save you a couple of seconds every time you connect a USB-A device. When plugging in, hold the device such that the top side faces upwards. And if your PC features vertical ports, the side with the seam should face left. Some devices also have upside-down ports, but this should be evident the first time you plug in a USB-A device.