The PC Brand With The Highest Customer Satisfaction Rating Isn't Apple

According to ACSI, Apple lost the spot as the computer brand with the highest customer satisfaction rating to HP as it tumbled 4% year over year. Apple went from an 85 out of 100 satisfaction rating in 2024 to 82 out of 100 by the end of 2025. HP, on the other hand, dropped a point from 84 out of 100 in 2024 to 83 out of 100 in 2025. ACSI says HP has been combining high-quality products with "a strong value proposition to lead all competitors in overall satisfaction."

Interestingly enough, Dell, which had an 80 out of 100 satisfaction rating in 2024, got to the same level as Apple with a score of 82 out of 100 in 2025. The main reason, according to the study, was that Dell's rebranded AI PC lineup paid out in 2025. It's worth noting that ACSI puts computers and tablets in the same "Personal Computers" category, and that Apple saw a big drop in iPad satisfaction in 2025 (from 81 down to 77), which might help explain the company's overall drop in satisfaction scores.

The study was based on 16,205 surveys, and it was conducted between July 2024 and June 2025. Customers were asked to rate their satisfaction with design, software, graphics, websites, accessories, processor speed, and other features.