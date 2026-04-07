Don't Buy Antimicrobial Phone Cases - Do This Instead

We use smartphones at all times of day, no matter whether we're at work or home. We reach for the device every time we need to search the web for something or when a notification comes in. We don't necessarily wash our hands every time we use the phone, so it's reasonable to expect microorganisms to move between the hand and the handset. With that in mind, some cell phone users may be tempted to buy antimicrobial cases and screen protectors to reduce the risk of contaminating the devices with bacteria and viruses they may pick up during the day. In turn, the cleaner the device, the lower the chance of microorganisms transferring to clean hands. However, studies have shown that antimicrobial accessories aren't effective at significantly reducing the spread of microorganisms. Instead of buying antimicrobial cases and screen protectors, you might be better off cleaning your handset frequently using alcohol wipes.

A study from 2019 published in Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology analyzed the effectiveness of silver-coated antimicrobial screen protectors in a setting where microbial load should be higher than in other places: the hospital. Duke University researchers recruited 26 doctors to determine whether the antimicrobial screen covers would prevent the contamination of handsets and reduce the recontamination of hands. The experiment showed that the silver-laden screen protector had some effect in reducing bacterial load by day seven, compared to the first day, but that effect disappeared by day 30. The microbiome found on the display after 30 days was similar to the start of the experiment, showing that antimicrobial display covers likely aren't a solution for reducing the spread of pathogens.