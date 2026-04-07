Why Your Car's Speakers Crackle When You Turn Up The Volume

Infotainment software like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto makes it easy to stream albums, artists, and playlists with just a smartphone and Bluetooth. While the music may come from your phone or another source, you still rely on your car's audio system. They're one of those consumer tech categories where the sky is the limit, and dropping thousands of dollars on a premium speaker setup isn't unheard of. But even a brand-new vehicle with factory speakers can experience issues, including the chief speaker offender: crackling. Specifically, we're talking about the kind of crackling that occurs when turning up the volume.

This usually happens because your vehicle's speakers are tied into the built-in stereo receiver of your car's infotainment system. That receiver has a built-in amplifier that dishes out a limited amount of power to your car speakers. If the factory-installed sound system isn't able to supply enough power to each channel, the result is often a crackling, distorted sound from one or several speakers.

Overusing your car speakers may actually cause physical damage to them, and a torn cone or busted voice coil can definitely introduce crackling. That said, if you love blasting tunes at max volume, it might be time to invest in an aftermarket amplifier and a dedicated subwoofer.