Here's What The Ethernet Port On Your Monitor Is Actually For

Your monitor comes with a variety of ports, but what you'll see depends on when it was manufactured. If you're rocking a monitor from the last few years, then you may notice that it's equipped with an unusual port for a computer display: an Ethernet port. Some retailers refer to these kinds of displays as Ethernet monitors.

Ethernet monitors offer a unique feature that many other computer displays don't: the ability to act as an internet-providing dock for your laptop or other devices that can accept an Ethernet connection. Even if said devices don't have Ethernet ports themselves, you can still connect them to wired internet connections using an Ethernet monitor, similar to how you might get internet on your phone through USB tethering.

Being able to get a wired internet connection to your laptop from your monitor can be unexpectedly useful, especially now that newer laptops, like Apple's increasingly popular MacBook Neo, tend to skip built‑in Ethernet ports entirely. When you plug an Ethernet cable from your router into your monitor's docking station, the monitor can pass the signal along to other devices connected to its onboard USB ports. Keep in mind, though, that not all monitors with USB-C or USB-A docking support offer Ethernet connectivity. Whether you'd benefit from using your monitor's Ethernet port depends on your intended use cases and your connectivity preferences.