Is Ethernet Actually More Reliable Than Wi-Fi?

Wireless connections can be spotty at times, depending on factors like signal strength, distance from the router, obstacles in the way, and interference. Your experience can also be influenced by the quality and capabilities of the Wi-Fi radio in devices like your laptop. If it has a poor Wi-Fi card or uses an older standard, your connection won't be optimal.

Wired connections through Ethernet don't have these problems — unless, of course, there's something wrong with the cable. They're always more stable than Wi-Fi with less latency and few to no dropouts. That's why it's recommended to use a wired connection for devices where reliable access matters, like game consoles or PCs. There are several devices you should always have plugged into Ethernet ports.

When it comes to speed, is Ethernet still more reliable than Wi-Fi? Yes, however, there are two facets to consider. The first relates to actual speeds, or the max speeds that wired connections offer versus wireless. The second relates to the overall reliability and consistency of coverage.

The fastest common Ethernet cables are Cat6a, which support speeds up to 10 gigabits per second (Gbps). Since Wi-Fi 7 isn't very common yet, the fastest wireless speed you're likely to hit is about 9.6 Gbps with Wi-Fi 6e, but even then you'll almost never get those speeds, if at all. Even if you use an older Cat5e Ethernet cable with a maximum of 1 Gbps, speeds may still be faster than Wi-Fi and you'll almost always have a more stable experience. Wired Ethernet connections are less susceptible to interference and have lower latency with fewer dropouts, so they'll always be more reliable. That's not to say wireless doesn't have benefits — it simply means if reliability and maximum speeds are the goal, wired Ethernet should be the top choice.