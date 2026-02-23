The 3 Best Docking Stations For Gaming Laptops, According To Users
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Gaming laptops typically include a decent port selection, allowing you to attach external monitors and some wired peripherals or storage devices. However, gaming laptop brands can include only so many ports because of the form factor's limitations. As a result, if you're looking to build a complete gaming setup around the laptop, you might run out of ports to plug everything in. This is where docking stations come into play. A good docking station plugs into a USB/Thunderbolt port on your laptop and gives you access to tons of additional ports.
Choosing a docking station for a gaming laptop can be slightly tricky, as you're likely looking for one that can reliably deliver high-refresh-rate video signals to the connected gaming monitor and seamlessly run all your gaming peripherals. If your gaming laptop supports USB-PD, you may also want a dock capable of charging it to reduce the cable clutter and keep your setup clean. However, not all laptop docks have all these features. So, we've handpicked three docking stations that work well and can handle your gaming laptop needs without breaking a sweat. Our recommendations were chosen after carefully considering the expert and owner reviews of each docking station.
Razer USB4 Dock
With 14 ports in tow, the Razer USB4 Dock is an excellent choice for any gamer. It supports up to two external monitors via the included DisplayPort and HDMI outputs, both of which can carry up to 4K 120Hz signals. Another highlight of the dock is the 100W power delivery function that allows it to charge a connected laptop. More importantly, Razer supplies a 180W power adapter with the docking station so that you won't have to hunt down a compatible wall adapter. Remember, though, that 100W charging might not be enough for many powerful gaming laptops. Besides the video ports, the dock comes with five USB Type-A, two usable USB-C ports, one Gigabit Ethernet port, a microSD card slot, and an SD card slot. It also has a durable metal chassis that not only looks sleek but also helps with heat dissipation.
Keep in mind, the Razer dock is meant for laptops featuring a USB4 port. While it may work with older-generation USB ports, the functionality will be impacted significantly. It carries a list price of $260, but is typically sold at a discount. It's also well-liked among Amazon shoppers who have given it a solid rating of 4.4. Buyers appreciate its premium design and responsive performance. Most notable complaints are from Mac owners, who claim that the dock is unable to run two external displays for them. Windows users, on the other hand, have no such issues. It has also received positive reviews from experts, thanks to low working temperatures, a compact design, and seamless dual-display performance.
Baseus Metal Gleam Series II 10-in-1 USB Hub
The Metal Gleam Series II 10-in-1 USB Hub from Baseus is another compact docking station that you can consider for your gaming laptop. As the name suggests, it brings 10 ports and connects to your laptop via USB-C (featuring USB-PD and Display Alt mode support) or a Thunderbolt 3/4/5 port. While it has two HDMI ports to handle up to two external monitors at 4K 60Hz, it will only support one external display if you want to enjoy 4K 120Hz gaming. Unfortunately, it can't power ultrawide monitors. Other ports include three USB Type-A ports, one USB-C port, a Gigabit Ethernet port, a microSD card slot, and an SD card slot. It's also capable of taking up to 100W power from a connected wall adapter and passing up to 85W of that to the laptop for charging.
Another key feature of the USB hub is the built-in screen lock button that, with a single tap, locks your Windows laptop. It's reasonably priced at $70. However, you don't get a power adapter or any cables in the box. It has received generally positive reviews from Amazon buyers and has garnered a solid rating of 4.4. Folks are happy with its performance, port selection, customer service, and the dock's ability to help them game in 120fps on their 4K screen. However, a small selection of buyers noticed overheating and problems with pass-through charging. It's also appreciated by experts, who highlight its dual-monitor support and metallic design.
Anker Prime TB5 Docking Station
The Anker Prime TB5 Docking Station is one of the most powerful among our recommendations. It's most suitable for laptops featuring a Thunderbolt 5 port. However, it can also work with Thunderbolt 4 ports with reduced capabilities. It packs a wide selection of ports, including an HDMI 2.1 port, a DisplayPort 2.1 port, and two Thunderbolt 5 ports, and you can connect up to two external displays with 8K 60Hz signals. Keep in mind, only a maximum of two monitors are supported at any time, and you can't use both HDMI and DP simultaneously. Other highlights of the Anker offering include the 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port, the capability to deliver up to 140W to the connected laptop for charging, and a built-in power supply.
Anker also packs an integrated active cooling system to stop the dock from overheating. However, all these features come at a high cost — in this case, $400. That said, you can often find it selling at a discount. Its solid feature set has also made the docking station popular among Amazon buyers, who call it "a great gaming laptop dock" and appreciate its ability to push higher resolutions with faster refresh rates. Its small design and good build quality are some of the other features liked by the buyers, who have awarded it an average rating of 4.3. Experts share similar sentiments and say it's "ideal for power users", but its high pricing remains a concern.
How we selected the docking stations
Docking stations are useful gadgets that seamlessly expand your laptop's port selection by just using one of its ports. However, not all docks are made equal. So while picking up the best docking stations for gaming laptops, we considered feedback from actual, verified buyers on Amazon as well as trusted experts to find the docks that consistently deliver reliable performance. All our recommendations have an average buyer rating of 4.3 or more, and are capable of supporting at least one 4K monitor at up to 120fps and connect via USB-C or Thunderbolt ports.