The 3 Best Docking Stations For Gaming Laptops, According To Users

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Gaming laptops typically include a decent port selection, allowing you to attach external monitors and some wired peripherals or storage devices. However, gaming laptop brands can include only so many ports because of the form factor's limitations. As a result, if you're looking to build a complete gaming setup around the laptop, you might run out of ports to plug everything in. This is where docking stations come into play. A good docking station plugs into a USB/Thunderbolt port on your laptop and gives you access to tons of additional ports.

Choosing a docking station for a gaming laptop can be slightly tricky, as you're likely looking for one that can reliably deliver high-refresh-rate video signals to the connected gaming monitor and seamlessly run all your gaming peripherals. If your gaming laptop supports USB-PD, you may also want a dock capable of charging it to reduce the cable clutter and keep your setup clean. However, not all laptop docks have all these features. So, we've handpicked three docking stations that work well and can handle your gaming laptop needs without breaking a sweat. Our recommendations were chosen after carefully considering the expert and owner reviews of each docking station.