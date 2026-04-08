Nokian's Tire Concept Technology Will Make You Feel Like James Bond

Winter is a challenging time for car owners. EV batteries drain faster in colder temperatures because drivers spend more energy on cabin heating, and many wheels lose traction when snow starts to fall and roads freeze over. For the latter scenario, some people might break out the tire chains and studded tires, but a new wheel design can deploy road-gripping studs when they are needed.

Recently, Nokian Tyres unveiled what it called "the world's first non-studded winter tire with studs." This revolutionary car technology, the Nokian Tyres Hakkapeliitta 01, stores studs inside the tire until the temperature drops to a certain threshold, at which point the studs automatically pop out (without popping the tire, mind you). This technology lets users rely on the safety of studded tires during icy weather and then switch to more traditional tires during the rest of the year without having to physically swap out wheels. It's a technology that feels like something right out of a James Bond movie ... or that one scene in "Batman Forever" where ice skates pop out of Batman and Robin's boots.

Nokian Tyres claims the Hakkapeliitta 01 is 10% better at gripping icy roads and 5% better at gripping wet roads than the company's prior winter tires, all while reducing road wear by 30%. Nokian even claims these new wheels are quieter than its competitors. And of course, most of the Hakkapeliitta 01's construction uses renewable resources such as pine resin and canola oil. If we can't use that oil for cooking due to its high PAH levels — which are linked to cancer — at least we found another use for the material.