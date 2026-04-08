Your Pixel 10 Pro's Flashlight Might Be Damaging Your Phone

The flashlight on your smartphone is one of those features you probably take for granted. Despite being a part of smartphones for years at this point, it's likely that most of us don't pay much heed to the functionality until we're stumbling through our house in the dark, trying to find our way to the restroom without stepping on any pets or toys. Chances are you've even accidentally turned your phone's flashlight on while the device was in your pocket. Unfortunately, for some Pixel 10 Pro owners, even an accident like that could potentially cause damage to the device.

Several Reddit posts have popped up over the past few months, with some complaining about a range of issues surrounding the Pixel 10 Pro lineup and its flashlight. These complaints are as simple as the flashlight getting overly hot when in use, as well as complaints with photographs that appear to show damage around the module where the flashlight was left on for an extended time.

One user posted on Reddit last month that they "smelled some smoke, freaked out a bit," and that when they picked up their phone, they noticed the flashlight was still on, and that there was even a small hole burned into the wrist rest of their keyboard. Another post shared that they woke up in the middle of the night after feeling something hot on their waist. They picked up their phone, noticed the flash was on, and that the device itself was hot to the touch. After it cooled, the user claims that the flash had turned orange instead of white.