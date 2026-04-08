Your Pixel 10 Pro's Flashlight Might Be Damaging Your Phone
The flashlight on your smartphone is one of those features you probably take for granted. Despite being a part of smartphones for years at this point, it's likely that most of us don't pay much heed to the functionality until we're stumbling through our house in the dark, trying to find our way to the restroom without stepping on any pets or toys. Chances are you've even accidentally turned your phone's flashlight on while the device was in your pocket. Unfortunately, for some Pixel 10 Pro owners, even an accident like that could potentially cause damage to the device.
Several Reddit posts have popped up over the past few months, with some complaining about a range of issues surrounding the Pixel 10 Pro lineup and its flashlight. These complaints are as simple as the flashlight getting overly hot when in use, as well as complaints with photographs that appear to show damage around the module where the flashlight was left on for an extended time.
One user posted on Reddit last month that they "smelled some smoke, freaked out a bit," and that when they picked up their phone, they noticed the flashlight was still on, and that there was even a small hole burned into the wrist rest of their keyboard. Another post shared that they woke up in the middle of the night after feeling something hot on their waist. They picked up their phone, noticed the flash was on, and that the device itself was hot to the touch. After it cooled, the user claims that the flash had turned orange instead of white.
Google hasn't officially confirmed any Pixel 10 flashlight issue yet
While we have seen an influx of these reports over the months, there doesn't appear to be any official acknowledgement from Google about the issue. Additionally, as noted by some other reports on the matter, the exact cause and series of events for every incident is not clear, which could muddy the waters when it comes to telling what is real and what might just be a misunderstanding based on the phone's design. There have also been some comments by users on Reddit that Google denied warranty claims regarding the issue — though, again, there hasn't been any official statement from the Pixel manufacturer just yet.
The flashlight's design may also be adding to the questions surrounding the situation, too, as the Pixel 10's LED flash is actually designed with the orange or yellow dot that some have mentioned seeing after having their flashlight on for an extended amount of time. Until Google gives any official confirmation, though, all we can do is recommend that Pixel 10 owners always turn off their flashlight after using it, and to take note of when their smartphone is getting too warm, as that could mean they turned the flashlight on without opening the phone.
This isn't the first potential Pixel bug we've seen rearing its head in the last year, as there has been a long-standing bug with Pixels not allowing 911 calls. However, considering how dangerous heat can be when it comes to electronics, we hope that Google figures this issue out sooner rather than later.