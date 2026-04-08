This $37 Gadget On Amazon Helps You Spot Hidden Cameras Fast

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Cameras have grown pretty discreet in recent years, to the point where some of the things you'd expect to see in a spy thriller are now possible. You can buy spy cameras on Amazon, with some that are made to look like USB or wall chargers. There are nearly invisible smart home security gadgets people can install around a residence or building. This also means that such devices could be seemingly anywhere. Hotel rooms, Airbnbs, private offices, even rooms where they're not supposed to be, like bathrooms or changing facilities.

To preserve your privacy in various situations, knowing how to spot hidden cameras is a good start. Additionally, there's a $37 tool on Amazon you can use to sniff out any RF or Wi-Fi signals they might be broadcasting. It's called the Dronewing AI hidden camera detector, and it's a small, handheld device you can place in a purse, bag, or pocket if you're so inclined.

It's a useful multi-functional tool. For starters, it has a built-in flashlight so you can use it for extra light in a pinch. It also has a wireless camera detector to identify signals broadcast from hidden cameras, an infrared lens to detect pinhole cameras, and a finder for magnetic GPS trackers. The wide-range scanner checks frequencies between 100 MHz and 8 GHz with five levels of adjustable sensitivity. Moreover, the built-in rechargeable 800 mAh battery lasts for up to 25 hours of continuous use on a single charge with a 30-day standby time. You can charge it via USB-C, and it will alert you if something suspicious is detected when you scan the area. You can also use the infrared lens finder to help spot cameras that aren't using wireless frequencies.