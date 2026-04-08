This $37 Gadget On Amazon Helps You Spot Hidden Cameras Fast
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Cameras have grown pretty discreet in recent years, to the point where some of the things you'd expect to see in a spy thriller are now possible. You can buy spy cameras on Amazon, with some that are made to look like USB or wall chargers. There are nearly invisible smart home security gadgets people can install around a residence or building. This also means that such devices could be seemingly anywhere. Hotel rooms, Airbnbs, private offices, even rooms where they're not supposed to be, like bathrooms or changing facilities.
To preserve your privacy in various situations, knowing how to spot hidden cameras is a good start. Additionally, there's a $37 tool on Amazon you can use to sniff out any RF or Wi-Fi signals they might be broadcasting. It's called the Dronewing AI hidden camera detector, and it's a small, handheld device you can place in a purse, bag, or pocket if you're so inclined.
It's a useful multi-functional tool. For starters, it has a built-in flashlight so you can use it for extra light in a pinch. It also has a wireless camera detector to identify signals broadcast from hidden cameras, an infrared lens to detect pinhole cameras, and a finder for magnetic GPS trackers. The wide-range scanner checks frequencies between 100 MHz and 8 GHz with five levels of adjustable sensitivity. Moreover, the built-in rechargeable 800 mAh battery lasts for up to 25 hours of continuous use on a single charge with a 30-day standby time. You can charge it via USB-C, and it will alert you if something suspicious is detected when you scan the area. You can also use the infrared lens finder to help spot cameras that aren't using wireless frequencies.
How reliable is the Dronewing, according to users?
First, if you're worried a place you're visiting has a camera tucked away, there are steps you can take to find hidden cameras in an Airbnb or other rentals, alongside using a tool like the Dronewing. Look for small, out-of-place holes, blinking red lights, or shine your phone's light in crevices to spot the glare of a lens or glass frame. But if you want to be sure, a wireless scanning tool can provide the ultimate peace of mind. How reliable is the Dronewing, though, according to people who own it?
It currently has a 4.6 rating out of 5 stars on Amazon with over 160 reviews. That's not much, especially compared to products with thousands of reviews, but it's enough to discern the Dronewing's value. A whopping 88% of those reviews gave it a 5-star rating, with a further 5% at 4 stars. Meanwhile, users praise it as "perfect," or share they highly recommend the tool. More yet claim it's a good option for travel and makes day-to-day life easier by integrating into a daily routine. A separate commenter says it's worth the cost. Negative reviews point out that it detects more than expected, because of its wide-range scanner, making it difficult to isolate potential cameras. Another simply says it doesn't work. Take that as you will.
RF detectors, infrared scanners, and Wi-Fi scanners are actually known to be effective for discovering wireless broadcast devices and hidden cameras. Unrelated but relevant, if you're worried about modern wearables recording in public places, there is an app you can download to detect smart glasses around you.