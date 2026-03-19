Smart Glasses Are Getting Harder To Spot In Public, But This App Can Detect Them

Amidst the news that Meta is planning to add terrifying facial recognition features to its Ray-Ban smart glasses — plus, per the Electronic Frontier Foundation, Meta's employees are likely watching footage meant to be completely private – one thing's clear: smart glasses could be dangerous if used inappropriately. Worse yet, they're getting harder and harder to spot, as many models look like a simple pair of sunglasses or prescription eyewear, by design.

AI glasses from companies like XGIMI are an excellent example. You'd hardly know they're "smart" or AI-enabled by looking at them, similar to Meta's. You can be recorded by someone wearing a pair and have no idea, which doesn't bode well for egregious breaches of privacy and safety. Fortunately, a resourceful developer has created a mobile app, called Nearby Glasses, that can sniff out people wearing smart glasses nearby.

Once installed on your device and opened, it analyzes the local area to discover the Bluetooth identification of select devices. When it detects that someone is wearing smart glasses, it sends you an alert. They might be hard to spot with the naked eye, but with an app like this, you'll know they're being used within your proximity. With the tech being adopted more widely, and more companies are looking to release similar products, it could all become very invasive very soon, and an app that helps you identify them in the wild is invaluable.