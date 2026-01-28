China's Next-Gen Smart Glasses Aren't Just For Style

The annual CES trade fair revealed the coolest tech innovations of 2026, and some Chinese innovators grabbed the spotlight. Companies demonstrated how artificial intelligence can transform smart glasses. Wu Fei, CEO of LLVision, put it perfectly: "The rise of smart glasses is riding directly on advances in AI." The Chinese companies are testing the limits of real-time interaction, translation, and productivity features in smart eyewear thanks to the newest developments in AI.

One device that grabbed the headlines was the Rokid AI Glasses Style. This is a pair of lightweight, display-free AI glasses that run multiple large language models, including ChatGPT, DeepSeek, and Alibaba's Qwen. This is what powers the eyewear's on-the-fly voice assistance, translation, and navigation. The open AI ecosystem enables real-world applications without locking users into a single platform. Another standout was XGIMI's MemoMind AI glasses. These specs embed a display and an AI interface directly into the lenses. You can use them for messaging, navigation, and smart notifications. The augmented content feels natural due to the bright MicroLED visuals, but the overall fit is also stylish and comfortable. Meanwhile, Xreal's 1S offered a wider field of view and Real 3D technology that converts flat content into 3 dimensions. This is the feature that bridges the traditional smart glasses and XR headset experiences.

The next-gen smart glasses blur the lines between smart glasses as we know them and VR headsets. Some companies showcased lightweight augmented reality units, such as Xreal's R1, with spatial computing and virtual screens. But put together, all these devices show how AI is central to the next generation of smart eyewear.