What's The Difference Between Firmware And Software Updates?

Pretty much everyone understands that modern electronics receive regular updates, introducing new features or critical security patches for potential vulnerabilities. Everything from your smartphone to your computer or laptop, game consoles, and even smart home devices like smart switches or smart bulbs receive updates. People tend to forget or ignore updates on certain devices longer than they should, though. There are two types of updates that you need to know about: firmware updates and software updates. The terms are sometimes used interchangeably, which can get confusing, but they are definitely two different things.

Both types of update packages are designed to enhance, improve, or modify the existing software on your devices. But the types of software they target are distinct. You can think of firmware as hardware-tethered software designed to control and facilitate the use of your device. It contains all the core functions and instructions your device needs to operate and is generally stored on non-volatile memory, like internal ROM or flash memory. Firmware is considered to be embedded with the hardware itself and is not accessible by the user — you can't invoke firmware or interact with it directly. Software, on the other hand, includes the applications you have installed on those devices — games, word processing tools, camera apps, etc. Software updates are often downloaded and installed for core software packages that reside on a hard drive or SSD, versus the internal ROM.

The simplest way to put it is that firmware updates address the core system while software updates usually address user interactions and experiences. Your router or smart plug might receive firmware updates to improve the system performance or fix security issues. Your favorite mobile apps instead receive software updates, which might introduce new features that you'll actually see.