J.J. Abrams' Star Trek Movies Almost Featured A Marvel Star As Captain Kirk

When news spread that the original "Star Trek" crew was being recast in a full-length reboot, practically everyone was rumored to be getting beamed up by the Enterprise. Some stars were gunning for roles, like Karl Urban when he actively pursued the gig of Dr. Henry McCoy. In the case of the legendary Captain Kirk, however, many names were being considered before Chris Pine received the final call.

When news broke that J.J. Abrams was set to revive the franchise, names like Matt Damon, Chris Pratt, and Mark Wahlberg were rumored to take on the role of James T. Kirk. However, one star who almost wore the iconic gold shirt was Marvel legend and former Winter Soldier Sebastian Stan, who still seems a bit sore about missing out, even years later. On the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Stan shared how far he went to mimic William Shatner's beloved character.

"Captain Kirk for J.J. Abrams was one of the first things that I got very close to," he confessed. "I was really close, and I had a screen test with him at Paramount Studios, and my manager had me do a separate photoshoot where I would try and replicate all of these William Shatner pictures just to send to [J.J.] to see how much I look like him and stuff. Didn't get it." Besides Pratt and Stan, another MCU icon tried for Kirk, but ended up with a different "Star Trek" role altogether.