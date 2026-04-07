Did The Psyonic Bionic Hand Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 15

Whether it be from injuries or medical complications, losing one or more limbs has a massive impact on life and what a person can or cannot do. Although there are many different types of prosthetics on the market, not all are made equal or widely available to everyone. However, a company featured on "Shark Tank" Season 15 called Psyonic claimed to be working to change that. The company's CEO and founder, Dr. Aadeel Akhtar, pitched the company in Episode 15 of Season 15 in front of Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, and Robert Herjavec — the five investors, or Sharks as they are referred to, present in that episode.

Akhtar showcased the company's bionic hand called Ability Hand, which has touch-sensing ability, incredible durability, and is said to be the world's fastest bionic hand at movements. Although Cuban and Herjavec opted out of investing, John, O'Leary, and Greiner decided to invest a combined $1 million for a total of 6% equity (2% each). This secured the funding Psyonic was seeking.

Although it was a success for Psyonic, we know that not every success story from "Shark Tank" ends up sustaining itself in the real world, and there have been several notable failures. So, what happened to Psyonic after its "Shark Tank" visit? Was it a success like the LARQ water bottle from "Shark Tank" Season 12 or a miss like the Codi Robot from the same season?