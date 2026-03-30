Did The Codi Robot Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 12

In 2020, Season 12 of "Shark Tank" featured a technology product geared toward children, like the Hopscotch app for kids from the same season. This was called the Codi robot from the company Pillar Learning, which was founded in 2018. Though this robot got a deal from one of the investors on the show, it was never closed post-show. Pillar Learning is still in business, but the Codi robot is sold out as of this writing, and there isn't any recent news from the company about when it will return. Not every deal ends up working out on "Shark Tank." Anything agreed on during an episode is tentative, as there is a complex due diligence period that happens afterward to ensure the deal is mutually beneficial for both parties.

Pillar Learning was founded by experts in technology, toys, and children's education. Codi was meant to be a healthy replacement for screens for children. This little robot, only about eight inches tall, could be dressed up in different outfits. It could sing songs, tell stories, and give reminders, such as for children to brush their teeth before bed. Its AI algorithm was built to adapt to the child's voice and provide content based on what the kid likes. This was all with parental oversight via an app, so parents could control what their child listened to specifically.