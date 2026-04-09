Apple Claims No One Using This iOS Feature Has Ever Been Hacked

The iPhone has many security features to ensure the integrity of user data. It's encrypted by default (as long as you lock it with a password), it includes anti-theft features that can prevent a thief from accessing key iPhone data, and tracking capabilities that can locate lost or stolen devices on the map. Also, stolen iPhones can't be activated as long as they're locked to the user's Apple Account. Finally, the iPhone also has built-in iOS protections against hacks and malware, including a somewhat overlooked iOS security feature called Lockdown Mode that can prevent hackers from spying on iPhone owners.

Lockdown Mode is especially important in a world where sophisticated attackers can bypass the built-in iOS security feature despite Apple's best efforts. But Lockdown Mode appears to be working as intended, preventing hackers from deploying malware on iPhones successfully. Apple told TechCrunch that iPhones protected by Lockdown Mode have not been hacked in the nearly four years since the feature was launched. The feature was developed in the wake of the NSO Group's Pegasus spyware attacks on iOS, so it's likely Apple is aware of all sorts of sophisticated attacks targeting iPhones, including devices that don't use Lockdown Mode protection.

There could be extremely sophisticated attacks that can bypass Lockdown Mode without Apple's knowledge, but Apple's claim seems to be supported by third parties. TechCrunch mentions Amnesty International, Citizen Lab, and Google, among the organizations that can verify Lockdown Mode's ability to thwart attacks. Google's findings include a case of spyware that would abort attacks once Lockdown Mode protection is found.