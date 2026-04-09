Do More Antennas On A Router Mean Better Signal Quality?

You can buy routers with as many as eight antennas. The purpose of those antennas is to send and receive the wireless signals that routers use to broadcast a network. Some routers, like mesh models, don't appear to have antennas, but this does not translate poor signal quality. In fact, all wireless routers have antennas, including mesh versions, even if they're not visible on the outside.

Moreover, Wi-Fi routers use passive antennas, so they don't have a dedicated amplifier, and instead rely on other components for power. That means the router's performance and power specifications decide the signal strength, not the number of antennas. This is why mesh routers can be as good, if not better, than traditional routers — they broadcast signals differently. Multiple antennas can help send and receive data faster by offering a dedicated throughput for MIMO (Multiple-Input Multiple-Output) technologies, but it won't significantly improve range of the network.

That is an important distinction, because if you connect on the fringe of a Wi-Fi network's range, the signal quality will be degraded. Too many connected devices can bog down a network, as well, and is a common Wi-Fi mistake almost everyone makes. Mesh routers address that problem and help eliminate property dead zones by spreading coverage between a main router and satellite units.