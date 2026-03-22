Never Do Any Of These 5 Things On Your Router

One of the most common mistakes people make is not changing the default network login credentials. They likely think no one would bother hacking into a home network, which is largely untrue, and factory passwords make it incredibly easy for hackers to access your network.

Routers have two important sets of passwords: one to connect a device to the router via Wi-Fi and another for the router's admin panel. If you have never changed the router's Wi-Fi password, and your service provider follows a standard while setting them up, your neighbors could guess it. Even if we keep the security aspect aside for a while, other connected devices can overload your network and reduce the internet speed.

The admin panel password is used to reconfigure the router's settings. By default, the username-password combination to the admin panel on most routers is either "admin" on both fields or "admin" with no password. Once someone is already on the network, these are the first set of combinations they will try; if they gain access, they can remotely monitor network activity, exploit firmware vulnerabilities, and even redirect you to malicious websites. So, if you haven't changed these passwords yet, now is the time to do it.