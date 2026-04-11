5 Tech Gadgets That Actually Protect Your Privacy

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We live in a digital world, and the internet is often at the core of our ever-online lives. From the banality of scrolling through social media to the seriousness of banking and accessing financial records, every part of our lives is somehow touched by the internet. While the internet has opened up a world of possibilities and brought people closer than ever, it's also raised a number of privacy concerns.

With everyday devices such as your smartwatch potentially selling your personal health data, your privacy is more important than ever. As we continue to become more connected and reliant on the internet, the rates of cyberattacks have increased. And it might only be getting worse as massive companies are releasing products that are potential privacy nightmares, such as Amazon's AI Bee.

Thankfully, there are a number of tools and gadgets that focus on protecting your privacy. We've selected several devices designed to help users secure their online accounts, protect themselves from sophisticated hacking, prevent possible monitoring by third-party applications, and more. We've got everything from privacy-focused smartphones to gadgets that let you secure your microphone, so stay tuned.