Your iPad Has A Power Bank Feature You're Probably Not Using

Your iPad has a power bank feature that you might not be aware of, one that could come in handy when your iPhone's battery is low and you don't have anywhere to charge it, like during a power outage or after a long day of travelling on the road. If you have your iPad around, it can be used to charge devices by simply connecting to the USB-C port.

This power bank feature is only available on certain iPad models, but it is capable of charging other iPads, iPhones, Apple Watches, and third-party devices like cameras and displays. However, before you get too excited about it, know that your iPad can't charge equipment that requires relatively large amounts of energy, like a MacBook. Still, if your tablet has the proper requirements, this feature will have you looking at it differently, as it is yet another way to take advantage of your iPad's USB-C port.