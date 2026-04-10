4 Things You Had No Idea Your Phone's Volume Buttons Could Do

While your smartphone is probably the gadget that you use the most, there are several little hidden features that you might have overlooked. Whether it is Android's privacy feature that lets you disable all the sensors or unique uses of the Action Button on iPhones, there's always something new to learn on your phone.

The same is the case with your phone's volume button. These seemingly basic buttons can do more than just adjust the volume of your phone's media output. For example, you can use your phone's volume buttons to force reset your device or take photos – though, more recent iPhones have a dedicated Camera Control button. On Androids, you can even add shortcuts to the volume buttons to perform additional tasks.

Customizing the volume buttons can play a crucial role in making your devices more private and functional without requiring a giant learning curve. As a matter of fact, most of these features have been around for ages, and now it's time to dive deep into some of them.