5 Hidden iPhone Camera Features You Should Be Using

There are times when you're ready to take a photo with your iPhone, only to realize that you'd like a video instead. Normally, you'd need to lift your finger off the capture button to go to Video mode before recording. But the iPhone features a less disruptive way to record videos right from Photo mode. To do so, simply long-press the capture button to start and release to stop recording. If you're recording a longer video, though, swipe to the right to lock it. This way, you won't have to keep your finger on the button. When you lock the recording, you can also multitask and snap photos like how you would in Video mode. Just press the smaller capture button on the right as many times as you need to get your shot.

Besides being handy during spontaneous moments, this nifty iPhone camera feature comes with another benefit: different video aspect ratios. The Video mode is set to 16:9 by default, and you can't change it. The Photo mode videos, on the other hand, can be configured to any of the available aspect ratios for photos. Before starting recording, swipe up from the bottom of the screen to open the menu panel. Then, tap on Aspect to switch to your preferred ratio.

While this iPhone camera trick is pretty convenient, it does have one downside. If you shoot in 16:9 aspect ratio, the quality is fixed to 1080p. In 4:3 and 1:1 aspect ratios, the quality is increased slightly to 1440p. This can be a huge disadvantage if you normally record your iPhone videos in 4K, especially for content creation. For casual users, the lower resolution might work fine.