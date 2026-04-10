5 Nintendo Switch 2 Accessories Worth Buying On Amazon
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The Nintendo Switch 2 is nearly a year old, and it's had a strong start, selling over 17 million units before the end of 2025. The next-gen console is a major upgrade over the original Switch, running demanding games like "Cyberpunk 2077" and "Resident Evil Requiem" at an impressive level of quality, particularly for a handheld. As with other tech, the right accessories for the Switch 2 can greatly improve your gaming experience.
There are a lot of Nintendo Switch 2 accessories available at retailers like Amazon, including many first-party offerings that take advantage of the console's new features like GameChat. However, things like the official Nintendo Switch 2 Camera are fairly niche and probably not necessary for most users. To help you sort through the multitude of options, we'll go over five accessories you can find on Amazon that are absolutely worth it, including essentials and optional peripherals from a range of categories.
Binbok 18-in-1 Pro Controller Accessories Bundle
This might be cheating a little, but the Binbok 18-in-1 Pro Controller Accessories Bundle is a great value given everything that's included. With 18 different pieces, it's a solid starter kit or perfect gift for any Nintendo Switch 2 user. Its list price is $76.99, but it's available on Amazon for $56.99 at the time of this writing, which is a steal for this many accessories.
With the Binbok bundle, you get a carrying case, screen protector, protective case, two Joy-Con cases, two steering wheels, two controllers modeled after the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, and more. There are also smaller bundles if that sounds like too much for you. Unsurprisingly, these aren't the highest-quality products, and several Amazon reviews say the pieces feel cheaply made. Considering everything it includes, though, the bundle is worth it if you want more controllers and accessories like the steering wheel and aren't a stickler for quality.
Belkin Travel Case for Nintendo Switch 2
Whether you need a case for your Nintendo Switch 2 itself is debatable. While cases do offer additional protection, they can block the bottom charging port and kickstand, making it hard to use the console in docked or tabletop mode. What you will need if you want to take full advantage of the hybrid system, however, is a carrying case to keep your Switch 2 safe on the go.
Of the many options on Amazon, we suggest the Belkin Travel Case for Nintendo Switch 2. Though its $29.99 list price is a little more expensive than the PowerA Slim case ($19.96), it justifies that with a harder shell exterior that provides more protection. The case also has room to store up to 12 Game Cards, an AirTag, and other Switch 2 accessories you might want to take with you.
If you're willing to spend a little more, Belkin also offers a Charging Case for Nintendo Switch 2 that adds a 10,000 mAh Power Bank, a charging cable, and room for both inside the case. It's not cheap at $69.99, but it's a great option if you travel a lot, and you can use the power bank with other electronics.
Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller
The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is the only actual Nintendo product on this list, and that's for a good reason. Other brands can make things like cases and power banks, but no one can match the gameplay experience of the official Pro Controller, which includes immersive HD Rumble 2, GameChat support, and motion controls.
While you can still use the old Pro Controller with the new hardware, the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller adds some great features. That includes an audio jack that makes it easier to use headphones while playing and two new back buttons on each handle that you can remap for your convenience. Its buttons also feel better and more responsive than the original's, which is great for games that require precise controls. The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller isn't cheap at $89.99 (a $10 increase from the old model), but it offers the best possible way to play games on the console.
amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Since the Nintendo Switch 2 is, in part, a handheld with a touchscreen, getting a good screen protector is essential, especially if you frequently travel with your console. Make sure you get tempered glass over plastic, as these provide far more protection while also being clearer and more touch-sensitive. Whether to pick glossy or matte is up to personal preference, but if you care more about brightness than glare protection, go with glossy.
The amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector is a great option that is easy to install and provides solid protection. It's only $8.99 for a three pack, which should last you a while since a single screen protector can potentially work for years. In addition to the screen protectors, it comes with a screen cleaning kit and a frame to help with installation. Getting a screen protector applied just right can be a challenge, but amFilm's tools and instructions make it easy, and it's more than worth it for the peace of mind it provides.
PNY MicroSD Express 256 GB
The Nintendo Switch 2 has 256 GB of storage, a huge jump from the original Switch's 32 GB and the OLED's 64 GB. However, in terms of modern gaming, that's not very much; "Cyberpunk 2077" is 64 GB, so one game alone could take up a quarter or more of your internal storage. If you play a lot of games, you're bound to run out of space pretty quickly.
While the Switch 2 does make it easy to archive and redownload games, you can also invest in a microSD Express card to give you more storage to work with. Note that the Switch 2 only supports Express, so the card you already own for your Nintendo Switch won't work. These are more expensive than other microSD cards (a 256 GB card from SanDisk costs $54.99 for standard and $74.99 for Express), but it's worth having one for the convenience.
Of the Switch 2-compatible cards out there, PNY's 256 GB microSD Express is the best deal as of this writing. Its list price is $59.99, which makes it more budget-friendly than others, and it's only $15 more than the 128 GB ($45.99) while providing double the storage. PNY's 512 GB ($119.99) and 1 TB ($229.99) cards are significantly more expensive and though they're comparable in price to other brands, they're probably more storage than you actually need, so our recommendation is the 256 GB.
How we selected these Nintendo Switch 2 accessories
We selected these accessories by first looking over what Nintendo itself offers for the Switch 2 and focusing on products that either protect the device or greatly improve the gameplay experience. In most cases, there were third-party alternatives on Amazon that either worked just as well at a lower price or were good enough in quality and additional features to justify a higher cost. To select specific items, we looked at a mix of customer feedback and reviews from trusted sources, as well as personal experience with some of the products.