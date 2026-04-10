5 Nintendo Switch 2 Accessories Worth Buying On Amazon

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The Nintendo Switch 2 is nearly a year old, and it's had a strong start, selling over 17 million units before the end of 2025. The next-gen console is a major upgrade over the original Switch, running demanding games like "Cyberpunk 2077" and "Resident Evil Requiem" at an impressive level of quality, particularly for a handheld. As with other tech, the right accessories for the Switch 2 can greatly improve your gaming experience.

There are a lot of Nintendo Switch 2 accessories available at retailers like Amazon, including many first-party offerings that take advantage of the console's new features like GameChat. However, things like the official Nintendo Switch 2 Camera are fairly niche and probably not necessary for most users. To help you sort through the multitude of options, we'll go over five accessories you can find on Amazon that are absolutely worth it, including essentials and optional peripherals from a range of categories.