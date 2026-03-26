This 18-In-1 Bundle From Amazon Is The 'Perfect' Gift For Nintendo Switch 2 Users
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Buying a new piece of tech is always great, but buying accessories for said new piece of tech can feel like you're being nickel and dimed. While buying a Nintendo Switch 2 gets you access to an assortment of games (and a software update may give them a boost), it's likely you only received the console and bare necessities for getting started if bought brand new. If you're looking to add further capabilities, Amazon has a Nintendo Switch 2 bundle that can add quite a bit to the system.
With an assortment of accessories offering protection and extra functionality, there's a lot you get with the Binbok 18-in-1 Pro Controller Accessories Bundle. Already a pretty solid deal on its own, this bundle is also part of Amazon's Big Spring Sale, allowing you to save even more. There's quite a bit packed into this collection, including different controllers, and the company also provides different options for those that like having choices.
With Nintendo making a huge change to Switch 2 games, going with a bundled collection of accessories can be a good way to save money while still getting items you need. This collection comes highly reviewed by actual Amazon users, making it worth considering for those that may need some additional items to really round out their Nintendo Switch 2 experience. This collection can also make for a nice gift, and parents may appreciate the protective features this bundle offers.
Accessorize your Nintendo Switch 2 with this bundle on Amazon
For those interested in Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, the Binbok Pro Controller Accessories Bundle offers 18 in one package. Available for $56.99 through Amazon's Big Spring Sale, customers can save 26% off the typical purchase price. Binbok offers a few different bundle options on the page, including the number of controllers you receive. These options also come with their own price points. The company touts this one as being a huge savings, and the number of included accessories certainly bolsters its argument.
Along with a carrying case, this bundle includes two wireless Pro controllers, one protective cover shell, one auto-align screen protector, accessories for your Joy-Cons, and more. The case is composed of waterproof Oxford fabric that promises to offer shock-and drop-proof protection alongside slots for twelve games and a mesh storage pocket. Both included controllers feature 6-axis motion controls, customizable buttons, and a turbo option. Additionally, the screen protector includes an alignment frame for installation alongside button and port cutouts for access.
Along with being an Amazon's Choice item, this bundle holds a 4.5-star rating with over 650 reviews. Users find this to be a solid assortment of accessories on a budget, while also giving high marks to the wireless controllers and carrying case. However, customers note that the plastic components on the accessories can feel cheap. Nonetheless, 89% of customers rate this one 4-stars or higher, making this collection a great assortment of accessories for your Nintendo Switch 2.