Unplug These 6 Devices When You Go On Vacation

The most important reason not to leave a device plugged in is if there's any risk of it overheating or starting a fire. The main culprits for this are high-energy devices that have to pull a lot of power to get up and running. One classic culprit is a space heater, which, if left on, will generate a ton of heat. These units can also collect dust, so if there is a spark, there's a higher likelihood that something might catch alight and start a house fire.

Similarly, countertop kitchen gadgets actually can pull quite a bit of energy. Modern air fryers with lots of bells and whistles are notorious for this because they have to heat large components and move a lot of air for the frying components. Toasters and toaster ovens also pose a risk, both because they pull a lot of wattage and because they tend to house extra crumbs and food scraps that can also catch fire.

Air conditioners are also problematic due to how much energy they're designed to pull. While an air conditioner isn't as prone to direct fire risk, a power surge or brownout can cause them to overload and damage themselves or the circuit they're plugged into. You can buy cheap devices to quickly turn your AC into a smart unit to reduce costs while you're away, but it's important to make sure you're operating it safely to begin with.