Yes, You Can Plug A Keyboard Into Your Nintendo Switch 2 - Here's How

Your Nintendo Switch 2 is hiding a cool little secret. Launched back in June 2025, the sequel to Nintendo's original hybrid console has plenty of features that can make it worth buying. Along with new Joy-Con 2 controllers and upgraded hardware, its backwards compatibility and increased storage make it a solid next-gen system. It's great for accessing a wealth of games, new and old. However, in addition to the features you may already know about, the Nintendo Switch 2 also has another neat little trick up its sleeve.

We're always surprised by some of the things a Nintendo Switch 2 can actually do, and it turns out connecting a keyboard and mouse is not only possible, it's actually pretty easy. While you will need a USB keyboard (or mouse) to accomplish this, the process is incredibly straightforward. There are some benefits of connecting these peripherals to your machine, though you may find that you need to do some experimenting when it comes to figuring out game compatibility.

It's interesting to find that the Nintendo Switch 2 natively supports these accessories, as it's not really something Nintendo advertises with the system. Though the company can brick your system way easier than you may think, Nintendo actually mentions keyboard support in its help documentation, so there's little to worry about on that front. Keeping that in mind, here's how to get started with adding some additional accessories to your Nintendo Switch 2.