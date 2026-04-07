4 Reasons Audiophiles Choose Turntables Over Record Players

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Unless you're an audiophile, you may not know there's a difference between a record player and a turntable. Traditionally, a standard record player is an all-in-one device, meaning it includes built-in speakers and an amp to power them, but the downside is that you can't always easily replace its components, which is why record players tend to lean towards the cheaper side, like the low-cost generic suitcase players at electronic stores. On the other hand, a turntable requires external components to function, like a pre-amp and a Hi-Fi sound system, allowing for a much more dialed-in premium sound.

This is why audiophiles prefer turntables for their vinyl listening sessions; they can add one to their existing sound system, with a bevy of components on the market to dial in a perfect setup. From new needles that range in material and sound, to a wide selection of pre-amps, amps, equalizers, and speakers. Add to that the addictiveness of collecting physical vinyl in an ephemeral digital age, while supporting your favorite bands and building a collection that deserves to be played with top gear, which pushes the need for performance hardware. The hobbyist aspect of audiophilia shouldn't be ignored.

Vinyl records are an analog format, but it doesn't mean you can't enjoy their warm sound through a digital system, opening the possibility to record your vinyl, perfect for snagging samples for your next digital DJing session (reducing wear and tear on your most prized albums). That's to say, despite the aging analog tech, newer turntables have embraced the digital world with plug-and-play USB compatibility and Bluetooth support. So whether you require digital sound or prefer to keep things analog, here are the top four reasons why audiophiles prefer turntables over record players.